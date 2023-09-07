Edwards is again starting at second base and batting seventh Thursday against the Dodgers.

Luis Arraez will again play first base, with Josh Bell filling the DH role, as the Marlins cope with Jorge Soler (oblique) being placed on the injured list Wednesday. Edwards has gone 11-for-31 (.355) with two doubles and one stolen base through his first 12 major-league games this year, building on an impressive overall summer with Triple-A Jacksonville. Miami could continue to give the 23-year-old semi-regular looks at second base and in the outfield.