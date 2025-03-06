Edwards hit leadoff in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, going 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

The speedy shortstop is almost certain to be atop the order when Opening Day rolls around after breaking out for a .328/.397/.423 slash line over 303 plate appearances with the Marlins last season. Edwards also swiped 31 bases on 35 attempts over 70 regular-season games, and he's made it his stated goal to take a run at 60 steals in 2025. If your roster or league format can accommodate his lack of power, Edwards offers some strong three-category fantasy appeal.