The Marlins reinstated Edwards (back) from the injured list Saturday.
Edwards won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco, but he is now fully healthy after sitting out since May 14 with a strained back. After a successful 2024 campaign, the 25-year-old has regressed a bit this year, slashing .263/.337/.292 through 194 plate appearances.
