The Marlins optioned Edwards to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

With Tim Anderson (personal) returning from the bereavement list and Otto Lopez (personal) coming off the paternity list, the Marlins will send Edwards and Tristan Gray back to Triple-A after both were up with the big club for the weekend. Edwards, who has missed most of the season while recovering from a bacterial infection of his left foot, appeared in three games against Cleveland over the weekend and went 2-for-9 with a double, two walks and one run.