Edwards went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's victory against Cincinnati.

Edwards knocked a two-run double and scored a run during Miami's back-breaking seven-run third inning. He later brought in another run with his sixth-inning single. Edwards has terrorized the Reds in the last two games, going 5-for-9 with three doubles. He has multiple hits in 12 of 31 games since the start of June, going 42-for-126 (.333) in the process. Edwards' slash line is up to .292/.360/.339 with 13 extra-base hits and 37 runs scored through 74 games.