Edwards went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Astros.

The switch-hitting infielder set the table for the Marlins in a 6-4 victory, delivering his seventh multi-hit performance in 18 games since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, Edwards is slashing .342/.400/.466 with five doubles, two triples, two steals, five RBI and 14 runs, and he's two pilfers away from reaching 20 for the second straight campaign.