Edwards went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Monday's split-squad game against the Nationals.

The steals were the first of the spring for Edwards, who is batting .320 (8-for-25) through nine Grapefruit League appearances. After a breakout 2024 season, the shortstop is looking to build on a performance that saw him swipe 31 bags in 35 attempts over just 70 games while delivering a .328/.397/.423 slash line.