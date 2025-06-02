Edwards went 5-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Edwards made his first start at second base and was responsible for the bulk of the Marlins' offense, scoring their first run in the sixth inning and driving in another in the seventh. According to Justin Morris of MLB.com, he tied a franchise record for hits in a game with his first career five-hit performance. The 25-year-old is now slashing .282/.352/.316 with 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and 11 steals across 200 plate appearances this season.