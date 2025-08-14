Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Homers, triples in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 13-4 win over the Guardians.
Edwards led off the game with his second homer of the season before adding a triple and scoring again in the sixth. The 26-year-old is riding an eight-game hitting streak that includes six multi-hit efforts, five RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases. On the season, he's slashing .305/.363/.383 with two home runs, 34 RBI, 58 runs scored and 22 steals across 471 plate appearances.
