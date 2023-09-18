Edwards is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Edwards went 4-for-16 with a walk, an RBI and two runs while making five consecutive starts at second base last week, but he appears to have since settled back into a utility role in the wake of Jorge Soler's recent return from the IL. With Soler having been reinstalled as the Marlins' designated hitter, Luis Arraez is expected to see most of his starts at the keystone moving forward rather than at first base. Edwards will hit the bench for a third straight contest as a result.