Edwards went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday in a 5-3 win over Washington.

Edwards had his best game as a major-leaguer in the victory, producing his first multi-hit performance, his first extra-base hit and his first theft. He also recorded his first RBI with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Edwards was called up to the big club Tuesday after going 1-for-6 in his first call-up to the majors earlier this month.