Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Out of Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
The switch-hitting Edwards carries a .588 OPS against southpaws on the year, so he'll retreat to the dugout Saturday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo. Maximo Acosta will get the nod at second base instead while batting ninth.
