The Marlins recalled Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Miami is in need of infield help with both Tim Anderson (bereavement) and Otto Lopez (paternity) away from the club for a few days. Edwards is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in Friday's game against the Guardians. The 24-year-old got a late start to this season due to a bacterial infection in his left foot, but he's slashed .365/.411/.481 with three stolen bases in 17 games with Jacksonville. He's not guaranteed regular playing time, but if he gets it Edwards could deserve some attention in deeper fantasy leagues due to his stolen base potential.