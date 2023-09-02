Edwards went 0-for-1 with a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Nationals after being recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to the game.

Edwards and right-handed reliever Geoff Hartlieb joined the Marlins on Friday as the team's two September call-ups with the active roster expanding from 26 to 28 men. With the 68-67 Marlins still in the thick of the National League wild-card race, Edwards may not get the immediate opportunity to play regularly, unless the Marlins elect to call an end to the unproductive platoon of Joey Wendle and Jon Berti at shortstop.