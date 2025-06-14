site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Resting Saturday
Edwards isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Washington.
Edwards will catch a breather Saturday after going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's series opener. Javier Sanoja will fill in at the keystone and bat ninth.
