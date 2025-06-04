Edwards is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
The Marlins are wrapping up their series against Colorado with a day game after a night game, so Edwards is likely just getting a breather after he recently made his return from the injured list. Since being activated Saturday after he was on the shelf for just under two weeks due to a mid-back strain, Edwards has gone 7-for-13 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in four games.
More News
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Goes 5-for-5 in loss•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Back from IL•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Set to play second base upon return•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Short rehab stint on tap•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Taking part in baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Placed on IL•