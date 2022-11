Edwards and JT Chargois were acquired by the Marlins from the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.

Edwards was one of Tampa Bay's top prospects but will be flipped in order to acquire a couple minor-league pitchers. He spent 2022 at the Triple-A level and had a .246/.328/.350 slash line with five home runs, 33 RBI and seven stolen bases in 93 games, so a change of scenery certainly won't hurt.