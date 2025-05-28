Manager Clayton McCullough said Wednesday that Edwards (back) will play a couple rehab games with Triple-A Jacksonville before rejoining the Marlins "very soon," Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined by a back strain since May 14 and will need a couple games in the minors to get back up to speed before being activated by Miami. After posting a .328/.397/.423 slash line with 31 steals in 70 games last season, Edwards got off to a slower start in 2025 with a .629 OPS and 11 steals through 42 contests.