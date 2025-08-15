Edwards went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.

The switch hitter extended his hitting streak to nine games and produced his seventh multi-hit performance during the hot streak, and he's batting a blistering .452 (19-for-42) during that span. Edwards has been locked in since the beginning of July, slashing .345/.379/.479 over his last 39 contests with two homers, nine steals, 15 RBI and 29 runs as the Marlins' everyday leadoff hitter.