Edwards went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over Atlanta.

The speedster reeled off his third straight game with multiple hits and a steal, giving him 20 pilfers on the season while pushing his batting average above .300 for the first time since April 19. Edwards has been on a tear since the All-Star break, producing a .361/.411/.470 slash line over his last 20 games with five doubles, two triples, four stolen bases, six RBI and 15 runs.