Edwards went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

The infielder nearly manufactured a run single-handedly in the fourth inning, swiping second and third after a leadoff single before coming home on Otto Lopez's one-out double. Surprisingly, the steals were Edwards' first in September, as he'd gone 15 straight games without even attempting one. On the month, he's slashing a tepid .239/.300/.304 with six runs, six RBI and a homer as his lone extra-base hit.