Edwards went 3-for-4 with two steals in Sunday's victory over Milwaukee.

In an increasingly rare start, Edwards was able to display his main calling card, speed, as he stole second base twice in the game. The rookie has struggled to see playing time of late as he's started only twice over the last eight games. Edwards is slashing .303/.333/.348 with three steals, 11 runs and three RBI over 71 big-league appearances.