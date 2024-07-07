Edwards will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Edwards has picked up six straight starts while stepping in as the club's new everyday shortstop in place of Tim Anderson, who was designated for assignment. Edwards has gone 6-for-19 with a double, two walks, three runs and one RBI over his first five starts, and so long as he can keep turning in productive at-bats, he should have a stranglehold on a regular role. The 24-year-old hasn't made an impact on the basepaths yet, but he stole five bags in 119 plate appearances at Triple-A earlier this season and recorded 37 steals between 123 games with Jacksonville and the Marlins in 2023.