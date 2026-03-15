The Marlins reassigned Brzykcy to minor-league camp Sunday.

A non-roster invitee for spring training after the Marlins claimed him off waivers from the Nationals in the offseason and later outrighted him, Brzykcy made a strong impression in the Grapefruit League, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing four hits and no walks. The right-hander has been less than stellar over parts of two seasons in the majors with Washington, however, with elevated home-run and walk rates playing big parts in his demise. If he can carry over his performance from the spring and find success early on at Triple-A, Brzykcy may not have to wait long for a promotion to a Miami.