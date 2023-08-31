Ottavino was tagged with a blown save against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk over one scoreless inning.

The Mets led by a run heading into the eighth, and the plan appeared to be to have Brooks Raley serve as a bridge to Ottavino. That plan imploded when Raley allowed three straight baserunners to start the frame, which led to Ottavino being summoned with no outs and the bases loaded. The veteran right-hander hit the first batter he faced to force in the tying run and allowed an RBI single to Jonah Heim but otherwise kept the damage to a minimum. Both runs that crossed the plate while Ottavino was on the mound were charged to Raley, but it the former who had a blown save pasted on his ledger. Still, the outing extended Ottavino's scoreless stretch to seven straight appearances, during which he's allowed just one hit while posting a 5:3 K:BB.