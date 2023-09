Ottavino allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Twins.

Ottavino put two runners on with one out but danced around the threat to finish off the 2-0 win Sunday. He's given up just one run over his last 10 innings, dropping his season ERA to 3.05 through 60 appearances. He's nine of his 12 save chances, including three of his last four.