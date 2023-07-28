Mets manager Buck Showalter said Friday that he won't name a closer following the trade of David Robertson, with Ottavino and other options "on the table," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

"All options are on the table. ... You might be surprised who might emerge," Showalter said. As DiComo points out, Ottavino easily has the most closing experience with 39 career saves. Brooks Raley has been better this season, though, and collected a save Thursday. Both relievers are worth rostering in deeper fantasy leagues, but it sounds as if this job won't be held down by one guy.