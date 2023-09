Ottavino picked up the save Sunday against the Mariners. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over a scoreless inning.

Though Ottavino held the Mariners off the board in the ninth, he allowed a hit and a walk in the inning. The save was Ottavino's first since August 13 and just his eighth on the season. Over his last nine appearances, Ottavino owns a 1.00 ERA and a 10:4 K:BB.