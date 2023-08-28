Ottavino (1-4) picked up the win in Sunday's victory over the Angels, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After dispatching the Halos' 5-6-7 hitters on 15 pitches (nine strikes) in the top of the ninth to preserve a 2-2 tie, Ottavino was rewarded when Rafael Ortega delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame. Ottavino has only one save in August following the trade of David Robertson, but that's more due to a lack of opportunity rather than poor performance -- the veteran righty has a 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through nine innings on the month, albeit with a lackluster 7:5 K:BB.