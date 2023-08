Ottavino threw a perfect inning to earn a save over Atlanta on Sunday.

Ottavino needed just eight pitches to force three groundouts and finish off the 7-6 win. It was his first save chance since Aug. 1 and his first conversion since July 1. He's recorded seven saves in nine chances while registering a 3.45 ERA through 47 innings. Brooks Raley picked up a hold in the eighth inning.