The Mets recalled Medina from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Medina is being designated as the 27th man for the twin bill and is thus likely to return to Syracuse after the twin bill, though the Mets could opt to keep him around in the big leagues if the team prefers to move another pitcher down to the minors or to the injured list Wednesday. At least for the doubleheader, Medina will give the Mets an option out of the bullpen capable of covering multiple innings behind Trevor Williams and Taijuan Walker, who will start Games 1 and 2, respectively.