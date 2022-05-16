Medina struck out three and worked around one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in his most recent appearance at Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday after the Mets demoted him May 9.

New York plans to deploy Trevor Williams and Taijuan Walker as its starting pitchers in some order for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, but Medina could be a candidate to join the big club as the 27th man for the twin bill. If called up from Syracuse, Medina would offer the Mets a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.