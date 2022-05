Medina was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Medina served as the 27th man during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, and he'll serve as an extra man once again during Saturday's twin bill. The right-hander has made three relief appearances for the Mets this year and has struck out six in 6.1 scoreless innings.