The Mets recalled Medina from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
New York optioned first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Medina, who has now been called up for the fifth time in May. He most recently served as the Mets' 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies, covering 1.1 innings out of the bullpen in Game 2 and giving up five earned runs. Following his demotion to Triple-A a day after the twin bill, he didn't appear in any games, so he'll provide the bullpen with a fresh arm for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.