The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Medina was removed from the active roster after he served as the Mets' 27th man in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. He tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of long relief behind starter Taijuan Walker in Game 2, striking out two while allowing four baserunners. Prior to his call-up, Medina made two of his four appearances with Syracuse out of the bullpen, but he could step into a more permanent role in the rotation in his return to Triple-A. Syracuse should have an opening with David Peterson expected to be called up this weekend to replace the injured Max Scherzer (oblique) in the big-league rotation.