Houser signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Mets on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The Mets acquired Houser from the Brewers in late December, and he projects to serve as rotation depth in 2024. In a similar role in Milwaukee in 2023, he posted a 4.12 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 111.1 frames. While those are pedestrian numbers, Houser did manage to reach a 20 percent strikeout rate for the first time since 2019.