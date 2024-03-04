Houser gave up three runs on four hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out two.

The 31-year-old right-hander worked up to 43 pitches (29 strikes) but gave up a lot of loud contact to a Houston lineup that features only a couple regulars, including two doubles by Jake Meyers and a Jon Singleton two-bagger that nearly left the yard. Houser would need to have a disastrous spring to lose his spot in the Mets' rotation after signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the team in January, but his 4.42 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 over the last two seasons with the Brewers give him little fantasy appeal outside.