Houser gave up one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

In his first game action of the spring, Houser tossed 15 of 23 pitches for strikes and was able to handle a Miami lineup that included a number of Opening Day starters such as Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm. Houser hasn't made more than 21 big-league starts in a season since 2021, but the Mets expect the 31-year-old right-hander to help solidify the back end of their rotation this year.