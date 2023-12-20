The Mets acquired Houser and Tyrone Taylor from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for Coleman Crow (elbow), Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Houser posted a decent 4.12 ERA and 96:34 K:BB over 111.1 innings (21 starts, two relief appearances) last season for Milwaukee, but he is due to make around $5.6 million in 2024, his third and final year of salary arbitration. That's a more palatable figure for the Mets than it was for the cost-conscious Brew Crew, though Houser will have to battle for a rotation spot in Queens and might wind up working in long relief.