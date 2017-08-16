Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Added to Wednesday's lineup

Cabrera will start at second base and bat second in the order during Wednesday's game with the Yankees, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

With a pair of sore left rib injuries causing Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores to earn removals from Wednesday's lineup, Cabrera and Rene Rivera were put into their place, while Travis d'Arnaud takes on the third base assignment. Although manager Terry Collins was planning on giving Cabrera the day off after four straight starts, the 31-year-old will remain in the field, and could see increased time in the coming days if Reyes or Flores miss an extended period of time.