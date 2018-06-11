Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Avoids major injury
Cabrera exited Sunday's game with left hamstring tightness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The severity of Cabrera's injury remains unknown, but this is relatively good news for the Mets, as he didn't suffer a hamstring strain or tear. With a scheduled off day Monday, Cabrera will have nearly two full days to rest before Tuesday's matchup against the Braves. More information on his status should be revealed after further evaluation.
