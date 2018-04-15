Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Catches breather Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Cabrera will receive a routine day of rest following 10 consecutive starts. Despite his 0-for-4 showing Saturday, the veteran second baseman is off to a spectacular start this season, slashing .321/.368/.566 through his first 13 games played. Jose Reyes will take over at second base and bat seventh in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories