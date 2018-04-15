Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Catches breather Sunday
Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
Cabrera will receive a routine day of rest following 10 consecutive starts. Despite his 0-for-4 showing Saturday, the veteran second baseman is off to a spectacular start this season, slashing .321/.368/.566 through his first 13 games played. Jose Reyes will take over at second base and bat seventh in his stead.
