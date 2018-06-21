Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Day off Thursday
Cabrera is not in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday.
Cabrera will receive a breather after going 2-for-5 with two RBI and one double during Wednesday's loss. Also in that game, Cabrera appeared to pick up a minor arm injury after landing on his left elbow on a swipe tag in the seventh inning. He claimed that he felt fine after the contest and the trainers said that he didn't require any further evaluation, though he was seen icing the elbow after the game. In his place, Jose Reyes will man second base and bat seventh in the order. Expect Cabrera back in the starting nine Friday.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hits 12th home run•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Will rejoin lineup Tuesday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not expected to need DL trip•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Avoids major injury•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Exits early with hamstring issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who have become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...