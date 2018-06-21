Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Day off Thursday

Cabrera is not in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday.

Cabrera will receive a breather after going 2-for-5 with two RBI and one double during Wednesday's loss. Also in that game, Cabrera appeared to pick up a minor arm injury after landing on his left elbow on a swipe tag in the seventh inning. He claimed that he felt fine after the contest and the trainers said that he didn't require any further evaluation, though he was seen icing the elbow after the game. In his place, Jose Reyes will man second base and bat seventh in the order. Expect Cabrera back in the starting nine Friday.