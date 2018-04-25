Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Day off Wednesday

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The day off is just Cabrera's second of the season. He's on a tear to start the season, hitting .349/.391/.590 through 92 plate appearances. Wilmer Flores will get the start at second base in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories