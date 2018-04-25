Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Day off Wednesday
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The day off is just Cabrera's second of the season. He's on a tear to start the season, hitting .349/.391/.590 through 92 plate appearances. Wilmer Flores will get the start at second base in his place.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Two doubles in Friday's win•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Keeps hot start rolling against Nationals•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Catches breather Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Has two-homer performance•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops first homer of season Sunday•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.