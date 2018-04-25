Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealing with hamstring soreness

Cabrera is sitting out of Wednesday's game due to a sore right hamstring, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It initially seemed like a routine night off for the veteran infielder, but manager Mickey Callaway clarified that an injury is actually in play. No MRI has been scheduled as of yet. Wilmer Flores will fill in for him at second for the evening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories