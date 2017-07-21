Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drawing interest from Cleveland

The Indians have shown interest in acquiring Cabrera, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

As Crasnick notes, the Tribe is looking for a utility player if it can't land a star player. The Mets had planned to have Cabrera take groundballs at third base to increase his versatility to them and, more importantly, potential trade partners. Cabrera started his major-league career with Cleveland, and a homecoming could rejuvenate his performance a bit, especially in its often dangerous lineup. A new opportunity could make him more useful in fantasy leagues, especially if he moves to the NL and can help single-universe clubs.