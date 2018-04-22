Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in two Saturday
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.
His bases-loaded single in the top of the eighth inning brought home the first runs of the game. Cabrera is now 11-for-25 (.440) over his last six games with a homer, four runs and seven RBI, boosting his slash line on the season to .354/.391/.608.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Two doubles in Friday's win•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Keeps hot start rolling against Nationals•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Catches breather Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Has two-homer performance•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops first homer of season Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hitting leadoff against Cardinals•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...