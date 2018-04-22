Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in two Saturday

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.

His bases-loaded single in the top of the eighth inning brought home the first runs of the game. Cabrera is now 11-for-25 (.440) over his last six games with a homer, four runs and seven RBI, boosting his slash line on the season to .354/.391/.608.