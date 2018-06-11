Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Exits early with hamstring issue

Cabrera was lifted from Sunday's tilt against the Yankees due to injury, David Lennon of Newsday reports

Cabrera appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury while at the plate, per Lennon. He went out to play second base immediately after the injury, but he was ultimately removed later in the game. More news on his status should be released following the conclusion of Sunday's series finale.

