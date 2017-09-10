Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Exits game following HBP

Cabrera exited Sunday's game against the Reds after being hit by a pitch on his right ankle, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning but was removed from the contest after taking a pitch off his right ankle. The veteran infielder appeared to be in pain but was able to walk off the field under his own power. We'll await word from the Mets with regard to the specifics of his injury following Sunday's contest.