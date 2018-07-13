Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Goes deep in return to lineup
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.
Cabrera returned to the lineup after sitting out Wednesday's contest due to a left elbow injury and produced his 17th home run of the season. After a downturn in production, Cabrera has bounced back to produce six home runs and 16 RBI since June 17. That has helped him pace towards the best power production of his career, making the 32-year-old a pleasant surprise through the first half of the season.
